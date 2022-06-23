ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut upsets No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Spain

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his second round match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Vincent West

June 23 - Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut won 74.4 percent of his first-serve points while rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Mallorca Championship in Spain.

The Spaniard won 12 straight points early in the second set while easily beating the top-seeded Medvedev, who won't play at upcoming Wimbledon because of the ban of Russian players due to the war in Ukraine. Medvedev won just 56 percent of his first-serve points.

Bautista Agut will next face Switzerland's Antoine Bellier, who was a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2 winner over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reached the semis with the 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 triumph over Marcus Giron. Tsitsipas will face France's Benjamin Bonzi, who was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

Rothesay International

Maxime Cressy recorded 10 aces while posting a 7-5, 7-5 upset of top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain to reach the semifinals at Eastbourne, England.

Cressy converted 79.5 percent of his first-serve points in the strong performance. He will next face sixth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur after the defending champion knocked off Tommy Paul 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Jack Draper in the other semifinal. Fritz defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, while Draper beat fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-3.

