ATP roundup: Sam Querrey serves his way to semis at Mallorca

2021-06-24 22:48:14 GMT+00:00 - Sam Querrey smashed 25 aces and hung on to defeat No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (4) Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the Mallorca Championships in Spain.

Querrey saved all three break points he faced, including a set point for Bautista Agut in the second set where Querrey, down 5-6, instead forced a tiebreak. The 33-year-old, the seventh-highest ranked American on tour, has not won an ATP event since a pair of victories in Mexico in 2017.

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia took down Norwegian No. 5 seed Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 and will face No. 4 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the semis after Carreno Busta dispatched Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4. Frenchman Adrian Mannarino defeated Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and will meet Querrey in the next round.

Viking International Eastbourne

Two lucky losers reached the semifinals at the English grass-court event Thursday, as Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea defeated Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 7-5, and Max Purcell of Australia survived a challenge from Italian Andreas Seppi 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Purcell, the 283rd-ranked player in the world, continued to move forward in the draw a day after upsetting No. 1 seed Gael Monfils of France in three sets.

Purcell will face No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the semifinals after Sonego beat No. 8 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-1, 7-5. Kwon will meet Australian No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur, who topped Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4.

