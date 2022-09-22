ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka tops Joao Sosa in Metz

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aug 8, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Stan Wawrinka (SUI) hits a shot against Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) (not pictured) during first round play at IGA Stadium. David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka served eight aces while posting a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Joao Sousa of Portugal on Wednesday in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Wawrinka, formerly ranked No. 3 in the world, will face top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the second round. Another former World No. 3, Austria's Dominic Thiem, beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced in three sets over Evan Furness of France, while a pair of top 10 seeds were upset. Sweden's Mikael Ymer defeated eighth-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-0, and in the lone second-round match, Sebastian Korda recorded a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

San Diego Open

Third-seeded Marcos Giron of the United States and seventh-seeded James Duckworth of Australia became the first two players to advance to the quarterfinals in San Diego.

Giron downed Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 6-3, and Duckworth eliminated U.S. qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 7-6 (4).

The final four first-round matches were also played on Wednesday. Sixth-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile beat the United States' Steve Johnson 7-5, 6-2. Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan topped Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-5, and the United States' Mackenzie McDonald routed Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen 6-0, 6-2.

Christopher O'Connell won an all-Australian matchup when Jason Kubler resigned before the third set. Kubler took the first set 6-4 and lost the second set 6-3.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.