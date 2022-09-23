ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tennis - ATP 500 - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 14, 2022 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during his second round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.

Second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland defeat Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, while No. 4 seed Holger Rune led 6-4, 4-1 when France's Benjamin Bonzi retired due to a knee injury.

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech toppled fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (11), 6-3, winning the first-set tiebreaker on his sixth set point. Also posting victories were No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

San Diego Open

Second-seeded Jenson Brooksby won a matchup of Northern California natives, downing Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals in San Diego.

The match was even through 2 1/2 sets, each player with two service breaks and with the match on serve. Brooksby then broke serve for a 4-2 lead, held serve and then broke serve again to close out the match.

Brooksby's quarterfinal opponent will be Australia's Christopher O'Connell, who defeated eighth-seeded J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-3, 7-5.

Elsewhere in the second round, top-seeded Daniel Evans of Great Britain beat Japan's Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4. Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan came from behind to beat fourth-seeded Pedro Martinez of Spain 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. France's Constant Lestienne upset sixth-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-1, 6-3, and Brandon Nakashima beat fellow U.S. player Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4.

