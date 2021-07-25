Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ATP roundup: Unseeded Brandon Nakashima gains final in Mexico

Jun 29, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Brandon Nakashima (USA) seen on court against compatriot Taylor Fritz (USA) in first round singles on No. 16 court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Fritz ran out the winner 7-5 3-6 6-6 7-5.

2021-07-25 06:03:55 GMT+00:00 - Unseeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States and top-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain won their semifinal matches Friday night to advance to Saturday's final of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Nakashima, ranked 134th in the world, beat second-seeded John Isner of the United States 7-5, 6-4, while Norrie defeated No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. 6-3, 6-1.

"Hopefully I can bring my level for one more tomorrow and let's see how it goes, but looking forward to it," said Norrie, who will try for his first ATP Tour title.

Swiss Open

Norway's Casper Ruud defeated No. 6 seed Benoit Paire of France 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals in Gstaad.

The No. 3 seed will play qualifier Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic, who breezed past Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Kopriva has already defeated top seed Denis Shapovalov.

France's Hugo Gaston scored an upset of No. 4 Cristian Garin of Chile 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (11). Garin is ranked No. 19 in the world; Gaston is 155th. Gaston will play seventh-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia, who defeated Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Top-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas cruised past Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals in Umag, Croatia.

However, the second and third seeds both lost. Serbian No. 2 seed Dusan Lajovic fell to German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-4, and fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic lost to No. 7 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will play Altmaier in the semifinals.

--Field Level Media

