Australia beat India by nine wickets in Indore test















INDORE, India, March 3 (Reuters) - Australia beat India by nine wickets in the third test at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Travis Head, who made 49 not out, helped Australia chase down a small 76-run victory target in 18.5 overs on day three of the contest.

India lead the four-test series 2-1 heading into the final match in Ahmedabad.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Edmund Klamann











