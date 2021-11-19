Skip to main content
Reuters home
Sports

Australia captain Paine embroiled in 'sexting' scandal -media

1 minute read

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 12, 2019 - Australia's Tim Paine drops a catch. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia captain Tim Paine has been investigated bygoverning body Cricket Australia for sending a female co-worker a string of lewd text messages and an inappropriate photo, media said on Friday.

Cricket Australia was unable to provide immediate comment but said Paine would hold a media conference in Hobart at 2:30 p.m. (0330 GMT).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters