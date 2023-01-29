Australia coach Arnold to stay on through 2026 World Cup, reports say















SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia coach Graham Arnold is set to sign a new deal to stay in the job until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, local media reported on Monday.

Arnold led the Socceroos to the last 16 at the World Cup for only the second time in Qatar last year before a narrow loss to eventual champions Argentina ended their campaign.

Media reports said the 59-year-old had spurned offers from European clubs and one Asian national team to remain in charge for another four years.

Football Australia have called a news conference for 12.30pm local time (0130 GMT) on Monday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.