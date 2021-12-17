Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes test v England

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 17, 2021 England's Jos Buttler and Australia's Mitchell Starc in action REUTERS/Morgan Sette

ADELAIDE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.

Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi

