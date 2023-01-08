Australia dismiss South Africa for 255, enforce follow on















SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australia dismissed South Africa for 255 after lunch on the final day of the third test on Sunday, taking a first-innings lead of 220 and enforcing the follow on.

The hosts declared on 475 for four in their first innings on Saturday in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep after emphatic wins in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney. Editing by Gerry Doyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.