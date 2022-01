Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.

Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists. Australia lead the series 3-0.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford

