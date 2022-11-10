Australia name Alaalatoa skipper in much-changed lineup to face Italy















FLORENCE, Italy, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allan Alaalatoa will captain Australia in their test against Italy in Florence on Saturday as coach Dave Rennie on Thursday made 11 changes to his starting lineup for the third test of their European tour.

Alaalatoa was injured for last weekend's one-point loss to France in Paris but returns in a heavily altered team as several Wallaby regulars are given a rest after the tests against Scotland and France over the last fortnight.

“Allan's a great man and an exceptional leader. There was a massive roar in the team room when he was named captain this week and that shows the respect and standing he has within the group,” said Rennie as he named the team.

NSW Waratahs speedster Mark Nawaqanitawase will win his first cap, chosen on the right wing, while Noah Lolesio returns at flyhalf, having lost his place to veteran Bernard Foley during the Rugby Championship in September.

Lolesio will combine with scrumhalf Jake Gordon with Hunter Paisami the other change in the backline, having come on early against France last Saturday when Lalakai Foketi was injured.

Nick Frost is the only forward retained from last week’s starting side and will scrum down in the second row with the imposing Will Skelton, who earns his first test start since mid-2016.

Darcy Swain returns from a six-match suspension among the substitutes while Ben Donaldson has been named for his potential test debut as the replacement playmaker.

“We always knew a gruelling five-test end of year tour would require a full squad effort. We made nine changes after the win over Scotland and planned a similar number for Italy but injuries have increased that by a couple,” added Rennie

Team:

15-Jock Campbell, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Len Ikitau, 12- Hunter Paisami, 11-Tom Wright, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9- Jake Gordon, 8-Pete Samu, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Ned Hanigan, 5- Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2-Folau Fainga’a, 1-Matt Gibbon

Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Darcy Swain, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Jordan Petaia

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris











