Australia PM Morrison declines to comment on Djokovic's visa status

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he did not want to comment on Novak Djokovic's visa status and that it was up to the immigration minister to decide whether to revoke it or not.

Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time. read more

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke top seed Djokovic's visa which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar

