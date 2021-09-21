Australia women crush India for 25th consecutive ODI win

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Meg Lanning's ruthless Australia women's team registered their 25th consecutive victory in one-day internationals on Tuesday after crushing India by nine wickets in the series opener in Mackay.

Teenage pace pair Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington laid the foundation for their win, sharing six wickets between them and restricting India to a below-par 225-8 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Rachael Haynes then led their robust top-order reply with an unbeaten 93 as Australia romped home with nine overs to spare and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"I thought Darcie Brown was excellent today," Lanning said of the bowler whose 4-33 also earned the 18-year-old the player-of-the-match award.

"She bowled with good aggression and control, so it was nice to see her do really well. I thought Hannah Darlington on debut did an excellent job as well."

Skipper Mithali Raj topscored for India with 63, her fifth consecutive fifty in this format, but could not accelerate.

Richa Ghosh chipped in with a breezy unbeaten 32 and number 10 Jhulan Goswami made 20 to lend some respectability to their total.

Haynes raised 126 runs with fellow opener Alyssa Healy, who made a run-a-ball 77 to give Australia a flying start.

Lanning, who was 53 not out, then joined Haynes to guide the hosts to an easy victory.

A dejected Raj said India did not get the early runs they were looking for after being put into bat.

"We did not get a good start and the middle order had to try and compensate.

"A lot more was expected of the bowling department, especially our experienced spinners, whom we expect to perform on this sort of wicket."

Mackay hosts the next two one-dayers on Friday and Sunday, before the teams move to play one test and three Twenty20 Internationals.

