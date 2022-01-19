Australian court to publish reasons for dismissing Djokovic challenge on Jan 20

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Belgrade, Serbia January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said.

The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop, viewable online, a court spokesperson said.

