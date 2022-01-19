Sports1 minute read
Australian court to publish reasons for dismissing Djokovic challenge on Jan 20
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Court of Australia will publish reasons for its dismissal of tennis star Novak Djokovic's challenge to the cancellation of his visa on Thursday at 0515 GMT, the court said.
The reasons will be read out in court by Chief Justice James Allsop, viewable online, a court spokesperson said.
Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
