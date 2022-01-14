Australian court sets hearing of Djokovic's visa case Sunday morning

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - An Australian court set the hearing over Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation case on Sunday at 9:30 a.m local time (2230 GMT on Saturday) as the World no. 1 tennis player fights to overturn the decision by the Australian government to remove him from the country.

Justice David O'Callaghan said on Saturday the court will liaise with all parties on the question of whether the proceeding had to be heard by a single judge or full court later in the day.

Djokovic was due to hand himself into immigration officers for detention on Saturday and required to surrender to officials in Melbourne for an interview, according to a court order issued on Friday night. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Diane Craft

