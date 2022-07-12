Australian Durbridge out of Tour with COVID, says team

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Emilion - France - July 17, 2021 Team BikeExchange rider Luke Durbridge of Australia in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MORZINE, France, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian Luke Durbridge is out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today’s stage 10," the Australian outfit said in a statement.

Durbridge is the fourth rider to leave the race with a positive COVID-19 test since the start of the race on July 1.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

All riders had been tested on Sunday night and all tests had returned negative.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, International Cycling Union (UCI) and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.