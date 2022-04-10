Australian Lee's front-nine 30 ties Masters record

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2022 Australia's Min Woo Lee plays out of a bunker on the 2nd during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 10 (Reuters) - Australian Min Woo Lee tied the Masters record for lowest front nine as he reached the turn during final-round action at Augusta National on Sunday with a six-under-par 30.

Competing in his first Masters, Lee began the final round 13 shots back of overnight leader Scottie Scheffler but moved onto the leaderboard after carding an eagle and four birdies over his first nine holes.

The 23-year-old Australian kick-started his blazing run at the par-five second where his stunning approach shot from 203 yards out set up a four-foot eagle putt.

After three straight pars, Lee roared into the turn with four consecutive birdies to match a front-nine score that has only been recorded by five other players at the Masters.

The low score was first recorded by Johnny Miller in 1975 and matched by Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004), Phil Mickelson (2009) and Gary Woodland (2014).

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

