Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday

[1/5] Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Australia's Alexei Popyrin celebrates winning his second round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy















MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11):

1116 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Third-round action began as scheduled on a sunny fifth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after heat and rain delays had caused havoc with the schedule earlier in the week.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Czech 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, began proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against Anhelina Kalinina before Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff play their matches on the main show court.

Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari are all in action later in the day.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











