Australian Open 2023: Day four on Thursday

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11):

1114 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Second-round action began as scheduled on a pleasant fourth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after extreme heat and persistent rain caused lengthy delays over the past two days.

The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and only a slight chance of showers in the morning.

Men's second seed Casper Ruud is in action against American Jenson Brooksby after Aryna Sabalenka opens proceedings against Shelby Rogers at Rod Laver Arena.

Title favourite Novak Djokovic plays in the evening.

