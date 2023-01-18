Australian Open 2023: Day three on Wednesday

[1/6] Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in action during his second round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Jaimi Joy















MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY ON SHOWCOURTS, RAIN DELAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Second-round matches got underway as scheduled under the closed roofs of the main showcourts on day three of the championships but light rain delayed the start on the outside courts by at least 30 minutes.

Organisers already had their work cut out after extreme heat and a rain storm caused long delays on Tuesday. Eleven first-round matches were unfinished, including nine which did not even start.

The weather forecast is promising, however, with a high of only 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit) predicted and the chance of showers decreasing as the day goes on.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue











