Australian Open day eight

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts during her fourth round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Morgan Sette

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11):

1405 COLLINS FIGHTS BACK TO DOWN MERTENS

Danielle Collins rallied from a set down to beat 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and become the third American woman to reach the last eight, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Collins secured the win on her third matchpoint when a tired Mertens double faulted.

1115 PLAY UNDER WAY ON DAY EIGHT

Play got underway on as scheduled day eight of the championships. Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens were first up on Rod Laver Arena for their fourth round tie.

Another warm day at Melbourne Park was in prospect with temperatures already approaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to hit a high of 34.

