Australian Open order of play on Monday

1 minute read

Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 People wearing protective face masks walk past an Australian Open logo in Melbourne Park. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Not before 0300 GMT

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Not before 0800 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Fiona Ferro (France) v 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Wang Qiang (China) v 18-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Not before 0800 GMT

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 8-Paula Badosa (Spain)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 14-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Egor Gerasimov (Belarus)

Not before 0600 GMT

11-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Madison Keys (U.S.)

Not before 0800 GMT

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

