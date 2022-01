Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Australian Open tennis draw will start at 4:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), organisers said on Thursday.

The draw had been postponed from an earlier time of 3:00 p.m. amid uncertainty over the participation of men's top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

