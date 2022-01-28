Factbox: Australian Open women's singles final

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of Australia's Ash Barty and American Danielle Collins ahead of their meeting in the Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-ASH BARTY

Age: 25

WTA ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 2

Career WTA titles: 14

2021 Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO THE FINAL

First round: Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-0 6-1

Second round: Lucia Bronzetti (Italy) 6-1 6-1

Third round: 30-Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-2 6-3

Fourth round: Amanda Anisimova (United States) 6-4 6-3

Quarter-finals: 21-Jessica Pegula (United States) 6-2 6-0

Semi-finals: Madison Keys (United States) 6-1 6-3

Barty has hardly broken sweat in the tournament so far, storming into the final without dropping a set in her pursuit of becoming the first Australian to win the year's first major since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

27-DANIELLE COLLINS

Age: 28

WTA ranking: 30

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 2

2021 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)

ROAD TO THE FINAL

First round: Caroline Dolehide (United States) 6-1 6-3

Second round: Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-3

Third round: Clara Tauson (Denmark) 4-6 6-4 7-5

Fourth round: 19-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-4

Quarter-finals: Alize Cornet (France) 7-5 6-1

Semi-finals: 7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) 6-4 6-1

Not many would have expected Collins to reach the final but the American has battled her way through the draw with a couple of come-from-behind victories. A hard-hitting baseliner, Collins has the weapons that could hurt Barty.

HEAD TO HEAD: Barty leads 3-1

Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

