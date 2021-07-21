Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Australian show jumper Kermond tests positive for cocaine

2 minute read

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Australian equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after his A sample tested positive for cocaine, Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday.

The test was conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26, 2021 and Kermond can now demand an analysis of his B sample, the sport's governing body in Australia said in a statement.

"Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement, referring to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr Kermond and support services will be offered to him."

The 36-year-old was one of three showjumpers in Australia's nine-member equestrian team at the Games, which start on Friday.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it has been made aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and its Olympic team selection committee will consider the issue later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:34 AM UTCTokyo kicks off Games amid COVID-19 fears

The pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics began on Wednesday with Japanese women's softball pitcher Yukiko Ueno getting Games competition underway in what the head of the World Health Organization said was needed as "a celebration of hope".

SportsWHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic
SportsTom Brady jokes with Biden at White House about Trump's false election claims
SportsFIFA, U.S. Soccer win dismissal of promoter's antitrust lawsuit in New York
SportsOlympics Softball-2020 Games begin as Japan takes victory against Australia