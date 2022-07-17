1 minute read
Australian Smith wins 150th British Open
ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th British Open after shooting a brilliant final-round 64 at St Andrews on Sunday.
Smith, the world number six, finished on 20-under-par, one shot ahead of American Cameron Young and two clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
