Australia's Starc, Marsh and Stoinis rested for India T20 tour

MELBOURNE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the T20 tour of India with "low level" injuries.

Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side) and Starc (knee) will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in the squad, CA said in a statement.

The three-match tour starts in Mohali on Sept. 21 before heading to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Selectors felt that with three games in six days across the three Indian cities, the trio were best served remaining home to prepare for Australia's defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil, CA said.

The T20 World Cup starts on Oct. 16.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

