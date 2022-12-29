Australia's Starc to miss third South Africa test

Mitchell Starc of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

