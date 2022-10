PERTH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been left out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Perth after contracting COVID-19.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Zampa has been experiencing mild symptoms.

He has been replaced in the starting XI by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

Reporting by Joel Dubber, editing by Pritha Sarkar











