Avalanche re-sign D Cale Makar to six-year deal

Apr 30, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes the puck in the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-24 16:22:12 GMT+00:00 - The Colorado Avalanche have locked up Cale Makar long-term, signing the defenseman to a six-year contract on Saturday.

Makar, 22, was a Norris Trophy finalist this season after finishing with eight goals and 36 assists in 44 games. The Norris Trophy is awarded to the league's top defenseman.

The new contract keeps the NHL's top rookie in 2019-20 with the Avalanche through the 2026-27 season.

"His ability to play in all situations and at both ends of the ice makes him truly unique and we are excited to have him anchor our blueline for years to come," said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Denver Post reports the deal is worth $54 million.

Makar, who also was named an All-Star last season, has 20 goals and 74 assists in 101 career games. His 0.89 points-per-game is currently seventh-best in league history for defensemen.

