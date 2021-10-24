Skip to main content

Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Babar Azam reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Captain Babar Azam led by example as Pakistan beat India in a World Cup match for the first time ever with a 10-wicket romp in a Super 12 blockbuster at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock of 57 to rescue India from a top-order wobble and help them post a competitive 151-7 in a rematch of the inaugural 2007 final.

His counterpart Babar combined with Mohammad Rizwan to get Pakistan off to a flying start and then overwhelmed the target with 13 balls to spare to snap India's 100% win record against them in limited-overs World Cups.

Babar remained not out on 68, while Rizwan made an unbeaten 79.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
