Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Babar Azam hit a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 to lead Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday and level the seven-match series at 1-1.

Needing 200 for victory after Moeen Ali's quickfire half-century had led England to a large total, Babar (110) and Rizwan put on a batting masterclass to guide Pakistan home with three balls to spare. It was the highest run chase in men's T20 cricket without losing a wicket.

Babar delighted the raucous home crowd by reaching his second T20 international century in the 18th over from 62 balls and Rizwan, who was dropped on 23 runs by Alex Hales, finished with a 51-ball unbeaten 88.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

England elected to bat first, with Hales and Phil Salt's opening partnership yielding 42 runs off 31 balls before Shahnawaz Dahani struck twice in two deliveries, bowling Hales and Dawid Malan to stop England in their tracks.

Impressive knocks from Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) steadied the ship and skipper Moeen top-scored with an unbeaten 55 from 23 balls to carry England to 199-5.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, will play two more matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December for three tests.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.