Badminton champion Marin withdraws from Tokyo due to knee injury

Badminton - Denmark Open - Odense Sports Park, Odense, Denmark - October 15, 2020 Spain's Carolina Marin in action during her women's singles match against Denmark's Line Christophersen Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Spain's Olympic women's singles badminton champion Carolina Marin confirmed on Tuesday that she is unable to defend her crown in Tokyo due to a knee injury.

Marin, a five-time European and three-time world champion who beat Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India to claim gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and both meniscus in her left knee.

"After examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee," a statement released on her social media channels said.

"The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team's control, but we were excited and knew that I would... (be in) the best possible shape for the Olympics.

"It won't be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and have a lot of people by my side."

Japan joins athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Japan joined leading figures in tennis in rallying around Naomi Osaka on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety.

A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday's NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said.

