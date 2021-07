Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles - Gold medal match - MFS - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Lee Yang of Taiwan and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan celebrate winning the match against Li Junhui of China and Liu Yuchen of China. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men's doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.

The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event's bronze medal.

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Christian Radnedge

