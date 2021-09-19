Skip to main content

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino

MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - September 19, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia after winning the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

