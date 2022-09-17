Bagnaia takes pole in Ducati grid lockout at Aragon GP

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 17 (Reuters) - In-form Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout in Aragon Grand Prix qualifying in Alcaniz on Saturday as his title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo ended up on the second row.

Italian Bagnaia, winner of the last four races, posted a time of 1:46.069 to snatch pole by 0.090 seconds from Ducati factory team mate Jack Miller and Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini completed the front row.

"I think this is my best lap ever. I have never done such a perfect lap," said Bagnaia, who is second in the championship standings 30 points behind Quartararo.

"It's the best way to end this Saturday, looking at the race. We are strong but Fabio is also strong, so starting in front is for sure an advantage."

Aprilia's Espargaro, three points behind Bagnaia in the overall standings, finished fourth ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco as Quartararo put his Yamaha into sixth place with his final lap.

Honda rider Marc Marquez, a six-times MotoGP champion, finished 13th on his return to racing, after recovering from surgery and missing the last six rounds of the championship.

Suzuki rider Joan Mir withdrew from the Aragon GP weekend after the third practice session due to an ankle injury sustained in his crash at the Austria GP last month.

The 2020 world champion will also sit out next weekend's Japanese GP at Motegi, Suzuki said.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

