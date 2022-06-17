Bahrain Victorious withdraw from Tour de Suisse after positive COVID tests

June 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain Victorious withdrew from the Tour de Suisse after being notified of positive COVID-19 results from a round of tests conducted on Friday, the team said.

Their withdrawal follows Jumbo-Visma's decision to pull out of the race on Thursday due to a similar COVID-19 outbreak and comes just two weeks before the Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on July 1.

"The medical team conducted rapid antigenic tests on all riders and staff this morning after an isolated case of COVID-19 symptoms for one of the riders," Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

"Since then, the two riders who abandoned the race ahead of stage five after gastrointestinal issues also returned positive COVID-19 tests this morning.

"Following the advice of our management, medical team and the race organisers, the team will withdraw from the race."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.