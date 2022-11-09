Wales boss Page counting on Bale, Allen at World Cup despite fitness doubts















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wales manager Rob Page called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country's first World Cup squad in 64 years on Wednesday.

Bale, Wales's all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal as a substitute in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final victory last weekend.

The 33-year-old remains Wales' talisman, however, and played a key role in leading them to the World Cup, scoring all three goals in their playoffs against Austria and Ukraine.

"Has he played as many minutes as we'd like? Probably not," Page said of Bale, who has yet to complete 90 minutes since moving to LAFC.

"But that doesn't worry me. He's proved time and time again when he puts the Welsh jersey on... Gareth has proven in the past that without minutes he can deliver in important stages."

Playmaker Allen, who has 72 caps, had been in fine form for Swansea City this season but has not played since Sept. 17 after picking up a hamstring injury, with the club confirming he will not feature before the World Cup.

Wales kick off their campaign against the United States on Nov. 21 and also face Iran and England in Group B.

"We're giving him every opportunity to be fit for that first game. He's progressing as we want him to. If he's fit, he's playing. He's massive for how I play and the success we've had," Page said of the 32-year-old Allen.

"He's a senior lad, he's got vast amounts of experience playing tournament football as well so he knows the game inside-out and that's invaluable. That's why I'm throwing everything at it."

Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill, 20, will travel to his second major tournament - having earned his first call-up last year for Euro 2020 - despite an injury-hit season that has restricted him to only nine appearances in all competitions.

Forward Tyler Roberts, on loan at Queens Park Rangers, missed out after sustaining a calf injury and Rabbi Matondo was omitted having made only started five games since moving to Rangers.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)

