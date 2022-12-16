Bangladesh 150 all out v India in Chittagong















Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 254, on day three of the opening test against India in Chittagong on Friday.

Only Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Mehidy Hasan (25) managed 25 or more for Bangladesh, who were spared the ignominy of the follow on as India opted to bat and set a target instead.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-40.

The second and final test is scheduled in Mirpur from Thursday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.