Bangladesh edge New Zealand in fourth T20 to seal series

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh held off a dogged New Zealand to win the fourth Twenty20 international by six wickets in Dhaka on Wednesday and clinch the five-match series 3-1 with a game to spare.

Chasing only 94 for victory, the hosts lost early wickets and struggled for momentum before captain Mahmudullah (43 off 48) took charge and guided his side home with five balls to spare.

Despite their paltry total, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (2-9) kept New Zealand in the game, getting rid of the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to leave Bangladesh wobbling on 32-3.

Bangladesh were given a reprieve with 20 runs still needed when Mahmudullah found himself outside his crease after being beaten in the flight by Patel, only for Tom Latham to miss the stumping.

Earlier, New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 42 runs after opting to bat, getting bundled out for 93 in 19.3 overs. The only bright spark was Will Young, who struck five fours and a six in a gutsy 46 from 48 balls.

Nasum Ahmed was named player of the match for a fine spell of left-arm spin bowling, ending with figures of 4-10 from his four overs.

The fifth T20 takes place at the same venue on Friday.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

