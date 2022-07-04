Bans on Poulter, Harding and Otaegui temporarily lifted for Scottish Open

Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 8, 2022 England's Ian Poulter in action during the Pro-Am Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Ian Poulter, South Africa's Justin Harding and Spain's Adrian Otaegui will be able to play in the July 7-10 Scottish Open after their bans were lifted pending the result of appeals, Europe's DP World Tour said on Monday.

The Tour had previously banned members who took part in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event in June from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($121,000) each.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held the inaugural event in London, which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed the $4 million prize -- the biggest pay check in golf history. read more

Poulter's management company had appealed to Sport Resolutions, an internationally-recognised independent body set up to try to avoid disputes getting dragged through the courts.

"I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision," DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players' appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

Pelley added that the DP World Tour would make further comments in due course but not during the tournament at Adare Manor in the Irish city of Limerick, which ends on July 5.

The DP World Tour and U.S.-based PGA Tour announced a 13-year joint venture partnership last week to combat the ongoing threat posed by the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has already poached a handful of high-profile golfers.

Poulter, 46, has won several titles on both tours and has cited age as a factor in his decision to sign up for the LIV Golf Series. Harding and Otaegui have respectively won two and three European titles. read more

($1 = 0.8260 pounds)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris

