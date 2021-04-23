Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsBarcelona to host artistic swimming qualifier moved from Tokyo

XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Artistic Swimming - Aquatic Center, Lima, Peru - July 31, 2019 - Team Colombia in action during the Team Free Routine Finals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Barcelona will host an Olympic artistic swimming qualifier in June after it was unable to be held in Tokyo, world body FINA said on Friday.

The June 10-13 tournament will be the final qualifier before the delayed 2020 Olympics start on July 23, with three of the 10 participating teams and seven of 22 duets still to secure their places.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the Summer Games.

An operational artistic swimming test event will be held in Tokyo in July.

