Barcelona sign Spanish forward Torres from Man City

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 21, 2021 Manchester City's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spanish forward Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Barcelona, the twoclubssaid on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British and Spanish media reported that Barcelona would pay around 55 million euros ($62.30 million) for the player, with a further 10 million euros in add-ons.

Barca said Torres has signed a contract until June 2027 and the Spain international will have a release clause of 1 billion euros.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Hello Culers, I am very happy to announce that today I will join the club. See you soon," Torres said in a video.

Torres joined City from Spain's Valencia in August last year on a five-year deal and made 43 appearances for the English top- flight side in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Barcelona were forced to allow their all-time leading scorer Lionel Messi to leave the club this year due to "financial and structural obstacles" and have debts of more than 1.35 billion euros.

Barcelona's attacking options were weakened further with the retirement of Argentine forward Sergio Aguero at the age of 33 this month due to a heart condition.

Torres has not played since he sustained a fractured foot in Spain's UEFA Nations League final defeat by France in October. The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 22 internationals.

Barcelona are seventh in LaLiga after a poor start to the campaign which resulted in the sacking of coach Ronald Koeman, with former club captain Xavi Hernandez taking over the reins.

Barcelona return to action after the winter break on Jan. 2.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.