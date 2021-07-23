Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Baseball-Mexico to replace two pitchers after positive COVID-19 tests -coach

1 minute read

Sep 7, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hector Velazquez (76) pitches against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Olympic baseball team will be without former Major League Baseball pitchers Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis for the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for COVID-19, manager Benjamin Gil told Reuters on Friday.

The Mexico Olympic Committee had announced on Tuesday that the entire team were in a pre-departure quarantine awaiting further results after the two positives.

Gil said the rest of the team arrived in Tokyo on Friday "COVID-free", but will need two new pitchers. Officials are waiting on testing and results before naming the replacements, he said.

Mexico is making its Olympics baseball debut in a six-team tournament that begins next week, and Gil told Reuters a few weeks ago that he expected pitching to be a strength for his squad.

A number of athletes in other sports have tested positive in recent days, forcing them to drop out of the Games before their competitions begin.

Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:22 AM UTCOlympics Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image

Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games' image when they reveal today who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium's cauldron.

SportsTennis-Japan's Osaka returns to spotlight in Centre Court Games opener
SportsSoftball-Mexico to take on U.S. in clash of familiar foes - and fiancees
SportsNovak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics
SportsCOVID-19 outbreaks among non-vaccinated players could mean forfeits