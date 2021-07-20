Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Baseball-Two Mexico team members test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the federation said.

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, who tested positive on July 18, have been isolated, as have all team members pending results of more tests, it said.

"It was decided to isolate the two players immediately in their rooms of the national team hotel, as well as all the players and team coaching staff, until the medical laboratory delivers the PCR tests," it said in a statement.

"All the protocols established by the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) will be followed to safeguard the health of all the members of the national baseball team that will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

Mexico play their first Olympic tournament game on July 30 against the Dominican Republic in Yokohama.

Several dozen Olympics-related positive cases have been recorded since athletes and officials started gathering in their own countries for the Games or after arriving in Japan.

There have been 58 positive cases of Olympics-linked athletes, staff or officials recorded in Japan this month.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Peter Rutherford

