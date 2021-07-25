Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Basketball-US men fall to France in first loss since 2004

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Men - Group A - France v United States - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - July 25, 2021. Edrice Adebayo of the United States in action with Vincent Poirier of France REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SAITAMA, Japan, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday as the Americans suffered their first defeat since 2004 in the Olympic men's basketball tournament.

The French had upset the U.S. men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier.

