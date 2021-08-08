Sports
Basketball-U.S. women beat host nation Japan to claim 7th straight gold
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women's basketball on Sunday, winning the gold against home team Japan, which made their first-ever appearance in a medal match.
The United States' women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.
The women's victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches, and earned them a ninth championship since 1976.
France took the bronze medal in a match against Serbia on Saturday.
