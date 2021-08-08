Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Basketball-U.S. women beat host nation Japan to claim 7th straight gold

Aug 8, 2021; Saitama, Japan; United States forward Breanna Stewart (10) grabs a reboundagainst Japan in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women's basketball on Sunday, winning the gold against home team Japan, which made their first-ever appearance in a medal match.

The United States' women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

The women's victory was their 55th straight win in Olympic game matches, and earned them a ninth championship since 1976.

France took the bronze medal in a match against Serbia on Saturday.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

