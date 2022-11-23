Batshuayi gets nod to start for Belgium against Canada















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has selected striker Michy Batshuayi to lead his attack in the absence of injured Romelu Lukaku, while Eden Hazard also starts the World Cup Group F game against Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

Lois Openda was the other option in the number nine striker role, but he is on the bench having scored in the 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt last Friday. Hazard has been selected despite playing only 98 minutes for Real Madrid in LaLiga this season.

Defender Jan Vertonghen has recovered from the injury that kept him sidelined in the build-up to the tournament and is in the starting XI, but the in-form Leandro Trossard has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Canada have included their lead attacking duo Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, and will have Porto defensive midfielder Stephen Eustaquio shielding the back-four. Serbia-based goalkeeper Milan Borjan will add to his 68 caps.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











