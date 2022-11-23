Batshuayi scores for Belgium, Davies misses penalty for Canada

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Striker Michy Batshuayi scored for Belgium on the stroke of halftime as they took a 1-0 lead into the break against unlucky Canada in their World Cup Group F game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

Canada's Alphonso Davies had missed an 11th-minute penalty after Belgium's Yannick Carrasco handled the ball.

Davies's poor spot-kick was saved low to his right by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Canada wasted numerous other opportunities to open the scoring.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.